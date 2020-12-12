Ibrahim Ali says Putra to play check and balance role on govt policies

Putra president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said it was among the motions tabled at the party’s first annual general meeting (AGM) for the term 2020-2023 which would also serve as the manifesto in the 15th General Election. — Picture by Yusot Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) will play a role as an agent of check and balance to ensure that government policies can be implemented in the best possible way.

Its president Datuk Ibrahim Ali said it was among the motions tabled at the party’s first annual general meeting (AGM) for the term 2020-2023 which would also serve as the manifesto in the 15th General Election.

“Putra will be firm to ensure that any implementation of national policies and laws does not contain elements of leakage, malpractice, corruption and abuse of power, not only among political leaders but also civil servants.

“We will also continue our fight to limit the tenure for Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, ministers, Mentri Besar, and state executive councillors, to only two terms. It will ensure a check and balance, clean and integrity,” he told reporters after the AGM here, today.

Today’s meeting was attended by only 250 senior leaders of the party to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In addition, another proposal tabled is that the party to continue the fight for the creation of a new law to protect the sanctity of Islam as the religion of the federation and uphold the sovereignty of the institution of the Malay Rulers. — Bernama