Anwar: Political turmoil in Perak caused by Ahmad Faizal’s incompetence

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today pinned the Perak political crisis down to the “sheer incompetence” of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who failed to garner majority support in a vote of confidence last Friday
Anwar also pointed out that Faizal’s resignation as the chief minister was a positive development and that Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties are in negotiations with other stakeholders in the state to ensure a smooth transition of government.
“We will have to monitor the development in Perak and discuss with the state leadership which is DAP, Keadilan and Amanah and this is a very positive development because again this reflects the sheer incompetence of the MB (chief minister) and they have to take measures and... It is a good start, otherwise, we will have allowed them to continue the negotiations,” he told reporters at Parliament today.
