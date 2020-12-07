Anwar: Political turmoil in Perak caused by Ahmad Faizal’s incompetence

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after seeking an audience with Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah at Istana Kinta in Ipoh December 4, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today pinned the Perak political crisis down to the “sheer incompetence” of Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who failed to garner majority support in a vote of confidence last Friday

Anwar also pointed out that Faizal’s resignation as the chief minister was a positive development and that Pakatan Harapan (PH) parties are in negotiations with other stakeholders in the state to ensure a smooth transition of government.

“We will have to monitor the development in Perak and discuss with the state leadership which is DAP, Keadilan and Amanah and this is a very positive development because again this reflects the sheer incompetence of the MB (chief minister) and they have to take measures and... It is a good start, otherwise, we will have allowed them to continue the negotiations,” he told reporters at Parliament today.

MORE TO COME



