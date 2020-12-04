National Anti-Corruption Plan should go on, says GIACC chief

Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed said NACP 2019-2023 developed by the GIACC needs to be continued because it is the hope, voice and will of the people. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — The National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) 2019-2023 developed by the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) needs to be continued because it is the hope, voice and will of the people, said Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.

Met by the media after clocking out for the last time as the director-general of GIACC at 5pm today, Abu Kassim thanked Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who continued the plan.

“I hope NACP continues because it is the voice of the people ... do not ignore the people’s hopes. I also thank former Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed) who formed (NACP) and the current one (Muhyiddin) who continued with this plan,” said Abu Kassim who would be retiring tomorrow.

Muhyiddin in a post on his Facebook page on Nov 24 after receiving a farewell call from Abu Kassim expressed his appreciation for Abu Kassim’s efforts and contributions in fighting corruption and ensuring the integrity of the country’s governance is at the highest level.

Muhyiddin said the NACP 2019-2023, developed by GIACC under the leadership of Abu Kassim, was to address issues of governance, integrity and anti-corruption as a whole.

On his plans after retirement, Abu Kassim said he has set up a cooperative to help the urban poor.

Prior to his appointment to GIACC, Abu Kassim was the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) from October 2010 to July 2016.

He joined the Anti-Corruption Agency (ACA) on 1 Sept 1984 as an investigating officer, and had held several key positions in the agency including director of Planning and Policy Coordination at ACA headquarters as well as Perak and Penang ACA director and director of the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Academy. — Bernama