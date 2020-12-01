EMCO: Controls tightened at zone A Taman Klebang Jaya, Taman Pinji Mewah in Perak

Police personnel conduct checks at a roadblock located at Zone A Taman Klebang Jaya in Ipoh November 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Dec 1 — Various agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces, have tightened controls at Zone A Taman Klebang Jaya and Taman Pinji Mewah ahead of the imposition of the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at midnight.

Checks by Bernama at Taman Klebang Jaya showed that control tents were set up at the area’s main entry points around 6.30 pm with the help of the Klebang Restu community policing association.

Residents in the area were a bit anxious and the entry points were busy with vehicles from evening till night as residents stocked up with necessities following this afternoon’s announcement of the EMCO implementation.

Several armed forces trucks were seen in the area at around 11 pm, believed to be setting up barbed wire barriers in the area and to close off the entry points in the zone.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the enforcement of the EMCO in the two areas beginning tomorrow till Dec 14 following a rise in Covid-19 positive cases involving workers from the Kamaya and Salutica factories.

Until yesterday, all 1,402 Kamaya factory workers have been screened and the cumulative positive cases recorded are 228, and from that total, 110 cases involved workers living in Zone A Taman Klebang Jaya.

Meanwhile, 737 screening tests conducted on Salutica factory workers returned 119 positive cases, while 618 screenings are still awaiting their results.

From the total, 89 positive cases involved workers living in Taman Pinji Mewah.

The enforcement of the EMCO in Zone A Taman Klebang Jaya affects 1,061 houses with a total of 4,244 residents while Taman Pinji Mewah involves 1,430 houses and 44 shops/offices with a total of 5,720 residents. — Bernama