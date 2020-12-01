Celebrity preacher nabbed for alleged sexual offences uses standing to deceive victims, say cops

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur December 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — A young celebrity preacher who was arrested for allegedly committing sexual offences and causing hurt to his victims is believed to have used his influence as a da’i (preacher) to take advantage of them.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the suspect’s tactic was to send a Direct Message to his loyal followers via his Instagram account in order to gain their attention.

He said the suspect would invite his female followers to meet him for various reasons such as for a meal or business matters.

“After asking them out, the suspect would trick them into going to his house and commit the sexual acts without the victim’s consent.

“We recently received seven police reports against the celebrity with two investigation papers opened so far under Section 376 of the Penal Code for rape,” he said at a special news conference in Bukit Aman, here, today.

Huzir said another investigation paper was opened under Section 377C of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature and Section 354 for outraging modesty.

He said police had also opened three more investigation papers under Section 354 of the Penal Code and received another report that was classified as no further action as there was no element of sexual harassment.

“We believe more individuals will lodge a report on the preacher’s actions and I urge the victims to come forward and make a report,” he said, adding that most of the victims were university students.

Consequently, Huzir said, the department formed a special task force to investigate the cases involving the suspect.

Earlier today, the remand order against the young preacher-cum-television celebrity was extended for another five days from tomorrow to facilitate the investigation into a rape case, following a report lodged by a 22-year-old student yesterday.

The suspect was arrested on Friday following a separate report on rape lodged by another victim, aged 23, last Wednesday. — Bernama