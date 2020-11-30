Maybank website and apps including MAE are currently inaccessible

At the time of writing, both M2U and MAE applications are not working. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — If you’re having difficulty accessing your Maybank account via the portal or app, you’re not alone. It appears that the largest bank in Malaysia is currently facing technical issues at the moment.

At the time of writing, both M2U and MAE applications are not working. When you try to login, it says it can’t process your request and recommends that you to try again. Even if you visit the Maybank2u.com.my portal, it will show nothing but error messages on your web browser.

The issue appears to impact almost all users as there are more complaints appearing on social media. Maybank is currently trending on Twitter and they have also acknowledged the issue in their response to customers.

Hi, any inconvenience is much regretted. Please be informed that we are experiencing intermittent service interruptions for Maybank Apps and Maybank2u website access at the moment. Rest assured, we working closely to rectify this issue and it will be back to normal soon. — Maybank (@MyMaybank) November 30, 2020

Segala kesulitan amat dikesali. Kami amat menghargai kesabaran dan kerjasama dari pihak anda untuk kami menyelesaikan isu ini secepat yang mungkin. Terima kasih. — Maybank (@MyMaybank) November 30, 2020

According to Maybank, they are experiencing intermittent service interruptions and they are working closely to rectify the issue as soon as possible. It appears that some customers are able to login but they couldn’t complete their transactions.

Secara alternatif, anda boleh menggunakan Maybank App atau MAE melalui Maybank App untuk melakukan transaksi. Terima kasih di atas kesabaran dan kerjasama anda. (2/2) — Maybank (@MyMaybank) November 30, 2020

In an earlier response, they have also recommended users to use the MAE or M2U app as an alternative, but unfortunately, both options are inaccessible at the moment. — SoyaCincau