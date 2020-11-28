Authorities: Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang breaches danger level, residents advised to remain alert

KOTA BARU, Nov 28 ― People living near Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas are advised to remain alert and take precautionary measures against the possibility of floods as the water level at the river has exceeded the danger level following incessant rain since yesterday.

According to the infobanjir.water.gov.my report, at 10am today, the level of the river was 9.02 metres, slightly above the danger level of 9 metres.

Rantau Panjang Fire and Rescue station chief Imran Ismail said if the water level reaches 10 metres, there will be flooding and people in the affected areas would be evacuated to the relief centres.

“It is the highest reading so far. The sudden increase in the level of Sungai Golok is due to the occasional heavy rain in this district as well as Hulu Golok since yesterday,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Imran said several low-lying areas in Rantau Panjang including Kampung Kusar, Kampung Lanchang, Kampung Bongor and Kampung Terusan have been flooded to a depth of 0.4 metres.

“So far, no residents have been evacuated and we advise them, especially those in low-lying areas and river banks, to be prepared for the possibility of floods striking the district if heavy rains continue.

“Rantau Panjang Fire and Rescue Department is ready to face any eventuality,” he said.

Meanwhile, the level of Sungai Galas in Limau Kasturi, Gua Musang was at the alert point of 56.73 metres compared to the normal level of 56 metres.

Sungai Golok in Jenob, Tanah Merah had risen to 21.64 metres (normal level 21.5 metres).

According to the Social Welfare Department's InfoBencana, as at 8 am, no flood relief centres have been opened in the state and the weather in Kelantan was cloudy this morning with occasional rain in some areas. ― Bernama