Warisan ready to defend Bugaya state seat, says party sec-gen

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 27 — After its plans for the Batu Sapi by election was put off by the state of emergency declared in the area due to Covid-19, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) has shifted its focus to the Bugaya state by-election scheduled to be held in January.

Party secretary-general Datuk Loretto Padua Jr said the party was well on its way to prepare to defend the Bugaya seat even as the Covid-19 pandemic in the state continues with a lockdown on inter district travel.

“We are ready to face a by-election. It is our seat to defend so we are going ahead with the process for now, taking into account the current restrictions.

“Until further notice is given, we will continue with preparation plans,” said Padua when asked about the party’s plans for the by-election.

Padua declined to speculate on whether there will be a postponement, like in the case of the Batu Sapi seat which was declared to be in emergency to avoid having the by-election now.

The Batu Sapi election was supposed to begin on November 23 with nomination, and polling on December 5.

“We don’t know what will happen, a lot will depend on the Covid-19 situation so we can only go ahead and be prepared,” he said.

The Bugaya state seat fell vacant when its incumbent, Manis Muka Mohd Darah passed away on November 17.

The by-election is scheduled to be held on January 4, along with the Gerik by-election.

A source told Malay Mail that the party has two candidates in mind.

Bugaya is one of the three state seats in the Semporna Parliamentary constituency — a stronghold for Warisan’s president and former chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.