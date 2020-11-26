Jho Low in China? Hishammuddin says Wisma Putra can help if police give actual location

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein speaks during the 8th US-Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — The Foreign Ministry can play a role in bringing back fugitive financier Jho Low if the police are able to provide his exact whereabouts in China, its minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein told Parliament today.

Hishammuddin was asked by Jelutong MP RSN Rayer if his ministry had used its good relationship with the Chinese government to repatriate Low who has been widely reported to be hiding in Macau.

Responding, Hishammuddin said it was not established that the Malaysian fugitive born Low Taek Jho is actually in China, contrary to the assertion of Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador

However, he added: “If PDRM comes forward to Wisma Putra with the actual location of where he is, there is no reason why Wisma Putra cannot assist in bringing back Jho Low.”

Charges have been filed against Low in Putrajaya for his alleged role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal that saw billions of ringgit allegedly siphoned from the sovereign wealth fund.

But he has been on the run from Malaysian and Singaporean authorities for the past five years.

Qatari news agency Al Jazeera last reported Low to be hiding in Macau at a house purportedly owned by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party in Macau since February 2018, but was able to travel around the world with relative ease due to “high-level government assistance”.

1MDB has been said to be the brainchild of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak amid strong persuasion supposedly from Low.

The Penang-born Low however, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and insists all decisions were by Najib.