Duration for ministries, depts and agencies to give feedback to PAC shortened, says chairman

Chairman Wong Kah Woh says the duration for all ministries, departments and agencies to respond to the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee has been shortened from three months to two. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― The duration for all ministries, departments and agencies to respond to the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has now been shortened from three months to two, says PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh.

He said the move was aimed at further strengthening the roles and responsibilities of the PAC, apart from ensuring that the recommendations by the PAC in its report received serious and immediate attention from all controlling officers or secretaries-general (KSU).

“Apart from shortening the time period, all KSUs must also provide an interim report in writing to the PAC on the actions taken with regard to the recommendations presented by this Committee within a month, while in the second month, all KSUs must appear before the PAC to present the latest feedback,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said improvements to the feedback meeting would allow the PAC to monitor, and for the people to know the follow-up action taken by the government on the recommendations given by the PAC in each of its reports.

Since the PAC began meeting on November 3, it has presented four reports, namely on the Perlis Malaysian Sports Schoola Project Management; Road Charges System (RC) and Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) project; Sale of Land Owned by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL); and Foreign Workers Control Activities.

The PAC also tabled a follow-up action report from the Ministry of Finance over PAC’s recommendations on the Good and Services Tax (GST) Arrears Claim tabled in the Parliament in July 2019.

Wong said the PAC was expected to present four more reports, namely on Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS); Follow-up Action Report of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs for the recommendations of the PAC’s report on the management of subsidies for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The other two are the follow-up action report of the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives as well as the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation for the recommendations of the PAC on Air Mobility Development; and the Follow-up Action Report of the Ministry of Finance and Khazanah Nasional for the recommendations of the PAC on Khazanah Nasional’s investment losses.

The public can access all of PAC’s reports tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on the committee's official website. ― Bernama