Ka Siong says decision to terminate Dhaya Maju-LTAT’s Klang Valley double-tracking deal not his alone but Cabinet’s

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today clarified that it was the Cabinet collective that decided to terminate the Klang Valley Double Tracking Phase 2 (KVDT2) contract with Dhaya Maju Infrastructure (Asia) Sdn Bhd (DMIA) and its partner Lembaga Tabung Angkatan Tentera (LTAT) (DMIA-LTAT).

He said the Cabinet decision took into account views from the Attorney General’s Chambers and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“The decision to terminate the KVDT2 letter of consent — where the official project agreement has yet to be signed — is not the decision of a person named Wee Ka Siong, not me, but was made by the Cabinet after considering several inputs, including the AGC.

“The Ministry of Transport had listed the pros and cons in defending the decision made by the Pakatan Harapan government and the termination of the letter of consent in the Cabinet memorandum.

“When verifying the Cabinet minutes regarding termination of the letter of consent on September 2, MoT also took into account the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s views, which confirmed that the procurement of the KVDT2 project did not follow the current government’s procurement procedures,” Wee said in his wind-up speech on the Budget 2021 Bill.

Wee was responding to his predecessor and Seremban MP Anthony Loke who had accused him of making another deal with DMIA-LTAT to sub-contract the KVDT2 project to a company from China.

Loke reacted with anger, accusing Wee of misleading the Dewan Rakyat with “lies”, resulting in a shouting match in the Dewan Rakyat.

Loke insisted the procurement procedures observed by the PH administration were the same as those adopted when Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai was transport minister and the project was approved in 2018 before the 14th General Election.

