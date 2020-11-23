MetMalaysia: Yellow level weather alert with heavy rains expected for peninsular Malaysia

MetMalaysia today issued a yellow level weather alert with heavy rain expected to hit Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor until later today. — AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi pic via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued a yellow level weather alert with heavy rain expected to hit Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor (Tangkak, Segamat and Muar) until later today.

MetMalaysia director-general Jailan Simon in a statement said said heavy rain was also expected in Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai); Pahang (Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin); and Terengganu until Wednesday (November 25).

“Strong northwest and northeast winds of between 40 and 50km per hour, with waves up to 3.5m high, are expected in the waters of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Kelantan and Terengganu during the same period.

“This can result in overflowing seawater in coastal areas and estuaries in the affected areas,” he said. — Bernama