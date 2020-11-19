Minister: Tekun Nasional provides financing of RM557.3m for 49,901 entrepreneurs in Malaysia

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said agencies under the ministry, such as Tekun Nasional, provide financing of RM1,000 to RM100,000 for all business sectors. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Tekun Nasional has provided financing amounting to RM557.3 million for 49,901 entrepreneurs nationwide as of October this year, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said agencies under the ministry, such as Tekun Nasional, provide financing of RM1,000 to RM100,000 for all business sectors.

“The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry (Medac), through the National Entrepreneurship Institute (Insken), has also conducted special programmes for entrepreneurs involved in the wedding planning industry, since 2017.

“A total of 120 entrepreneurs have been assisted to ensure continuity of their business,” he said in a statement today.

He said Insken, as an entrepreneurship training centre, has also provided various training, coaching, and mentoring sessions to entrepreneurs, such as through the Insken Business Coaching (IBC) Wedding Planner and the Insken Business Training (IBT), which involved the participation of 4,759 entrepreneurs until mid-October this year.

Wan Junaidi said he had also clarified the matter in response to a question by Sibuti Member of Parliament Lukanisman Awang Sauni in the Dewan Rakyat last Nov 17 on measures taken by Medac to help entrepreneurs involved in the wedding planning industry who are hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He advised entrepreneurs involved in the wedding planning industry to expand the scope of their business based on the new norms.

“For example, entrepreneurs involved in food preparation or catering, can use the food rider platforms such as Grab, Food Panda, and so on.

“They can also venture into a business based on their existing expertise and creativity. If they have expertise in wedding planning, they can apply the concept by handling small-scale events and not focus only on weddings,” he added.

Wan Junaidi said entrepreneurs are advised to adapt their business to the new norms, empower their business through digitalisation and intensify their promotional strategies.

Entrepreneurs should themselves with knowledge on new way of doing business, he added. — Bernama