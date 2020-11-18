Penang sets up 100-bed low-risk Covid-19 centre

A Penang State Health Department personnel is pictured arranging beds for the placement of low-risk Covid-19 patients at the Caring Society Complex in George Town November 18, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — Penang has set up a 100-bed low-risk Covid-19 centre at the Caring Society Complex here, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said it would be the third such centre in the state; the first was at the Penang Remand Prison and the second at Seberang Perai Prison.

“Since the number of active cases in Penang is between 200 and 300, we need this low-risk Covid-19 centre to place low-risk patients who don’t need to go to hospital,” he said during a press conference at his office today.

He said this is to avoid low-risk cases taking up hospital beds and overwhelming hospital facilities.

Chow said the state Health Department had asked for a site near the Penang General Hospital so the Caring Society Complex was chosen as it is just around the corner.

“The state Health Department will be taking charge of the centre now,” he said.

State exco Phee Boon Poh said the Caring Society Complex was gazetted as a relief centre and that it was used to house the homeless during the movement control order (MCO) in March.

“When the Health Ministry asked us to set up a low-risk Covid-19 centre, we prepared the space in the complex to fit 100 beds,” he said.

He said all the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) based in the complex have been asked to move out temporarily.

“The state Welfare Department has also shifted its operations to Komtar temporarily,” he said.

He said preparations were made over the weekend with help from the Buddhist Tzu Chi Merits Society.

“Tzu Chi donated 100 pillows, 100 mattresses, coolers and water dispensers,” he said.

Phee said the centre was ready and handed over to the state Health Department today.

As of November 17, Penang has 271 active Covid-19 cases and a cumulative total of 1,687 cases.

There are now 10 active clusters in the state.