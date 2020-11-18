Mokhtar Hashim buried at Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery

Datuk Mokhtar Hashim died early this morning at a hospital in Ampang. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Former Culture, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Mokhtar Hashim, who died early today, was buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery at about 12.30pm.

The burial ceremony, conducted by observing the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP), was only attended by family members and close friends.

Mokhtar’s remains were earlier taken to Masjid At-Taqwa, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, for the funeral rites and prayer, which was led by his son, Shazril Imri.

Among VIPs present to pay their last respects were former Information Minister Tan Sri Khalid Yunus; former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Samad; Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and former Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Abu Zahar Ujang.

Mokhtar died at the aged of 78 at Ampang Hospital at about 3am today due to brain haemorrhage. He was admitted to the hospital yesterday following a stroke.

He left a wife, Datin Bahariah Yusof. The couple has two sons and a daughter, who is now deceased.

Meanwhile, Khalid, when met by Bernama, said Mokhtar would be remembered as a fighter for the Malays.

“Throughout our friendship, both when in the government and Umno, he had always played a big role in achieving something beneficial for the people and the country,” he said.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, through his Facebook posting, expressed sadness over Mokhtar’s passing.

“My condolences to his family, relatives and friends. Let’s pray that his soul is always in Allah’s grace and love and be placed with the pious and faithfuls,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim regarded Mokhtar’s death as a big loss to the country, especially in the field of culture, youth and sport.

He said the former Tampin Member of Parliament and Umno veteran had contributed a lot for culture, youths and sports, as well as in agriculture.

“His capability in leading the people and the young generation will always be remembered,” he told Bernama, today.

Mohd Isa, who is also former Felda chairman, described Mokhtar’s death as a great loss to Umno and the country, in general.

He said Mokhtar’s leadership capabilities stood out when he was Umno Youth vice-chief.

“At that time, I was the Negri Sembilan Umno Youth chief. When I became Mentri Besar in 1995, I appointed him as the state Umno Treasurer and election director,” he added.

Mokhtar joined Umno in 1967 and was elected Rembau-Tampin Member of Parliament through a by-election in 1972 and subsequently won the Tampin parliamentary seat in the 1974 and 1978 general elections.

He was Parliamentary Secretary to the Culture, Youth and Sports Ministry from 1972 to 1974, Deputy Agriculture and Rural Development Minister (1974-1976), Deputy Agriculture Minister (1976), Deputy Foreign Minister (1977) and Culture, Youth and Sports Minister (1981-1983). — Bernama