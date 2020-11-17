Top Glove clarifies EMCO affects 5,700 workers, and not 13,190 as reported

Top Glove workers gather to be screened for Covid-19 at staff dormitories in Klang November 17, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 17 — Top Glove today clarified that only 5,700 workers are affected by the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) placed on several of its hostels and surrounding areas in Klang, as opposed to 13,190 workers reported yesterday.

“Top Glove wishes to clarify that the 14-day EMCO order from November 17 to 30, 2020 affects about 5,700 workers in Meru, Klang and not 13,190 workers as reported,” it said in a statement today.

Top Glove said the number represents about 27 per cent of its total workforce of 21,000, and that the majority of its employees are not showing any symptoms of Covid-19.

“Our factories in Meru, Klang continue to operate with reduced capacity and workers not under EMCO are working under strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) in alignment with guidelines from the Ministry of Health,” it added.

The EMCO was announced by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday.

It involves Top Glove’s men's hostel and women's hostel in Klang, along with the surrounding areas of Jalan Abadi 1A/KU8, Jalan Abadi 1A, and Jalan Abadi 1A/KU8.

During his announcement, Ismail Sabri had said that the EMCO would affect 13,190 workers and nearly 1,200 residents in the area.