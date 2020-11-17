Salleh Keruak appointed chairman of GRS Backbenchers Club

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak is appointed as chairman of the GRS Backbenchers Club. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 17 ― Usukan state assemblyman Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak has been appointed to lead the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) Backbenchers Club in the State Legislative Assembly.

The appointment was made during the pre-council meeting of GRS assemblymen, held just before the State Legislative Assembly session began here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Salleh thanked Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor for his appointment as chairman of the GRS Backbenchers Club.

“This is a trust, and I will do my best and make every effort to fulfill my role as chairman of the GRS Backbenchers Club,” he said when contacted here today.

In the Sabah state election in September, Salleh, a former Communications and Multimedia Minister, won the Usukan seat with a majority of 4,298 votes. ― Bernama