Sarawak civil servants to receive one-and-half month’s wage bonus

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said during the Covid-19 pandemic, members of state and federal civil service have worked tirelessly to protect the people. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Nov 13 — Members of the state civil service will receive a bonus amounting to one and a half months’ of their basic salary, or the minimum RM2,000, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said today.

He said the payment will be made before the end of this year, in recognition of their support and contribution to the state.

“My administration recognises the support and contribution of the Sarawak civil service in implementing our policies, delivering development programmes and projects as well as public service to the people.

“Many business processes and procedures have been simplified for the benefit of the people,” the chief minister said in his winding-up speech in the state assembly.

He noted that the state civil service has been instrumental in ensuring that most projects are well implemented and executed in a timely manner, especially people-centric projects such as Projek Rakyat and Rural Transformation Projects.

“This shows that it is able to rise to the occasion to meet the ever-increasing expectation of the people, even in challenging times as this year,” he added.

He said during the Covid-19 pandemic, members of state and federal civil service, including doctors, nurses, health workers, uniformed bodies, Immigration and other frontline personnel, have worked tirelessly to protect the people.

He added the pandemic has been well contained within the state.

The chief minister also said members of the federal civil service serving in the state will also be receiving a one-off payment of RM500.

He added the payment will be made in the first quarter of next year.