Hishammuddin: ‘Daily commuting arrangement’ not under purview of Foreign Ministry

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the decision on the matter could only be decided by the National Security Council (MKN), Immigration Department (JIM) and Health Ministry (MOH). ― Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The final decision to allow the implementation of the third border opening scheme between Malaysia and Singapore, the “Daily Commuting Arrangement” or DCA, is not under the jurisdiction of the Foreign Ministry.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said the decision on the matter could only be decided by the National Security Council (MKN), Immigration Department (JIM) and Health Ministry (MOH).

“As the Johor state government said it was prepared to implement DCA, the Johor state government should table its detailed plan to MKN and JIM as well as MOH.

“Only when MKN, JIM and MOH unanimously decide that DCA could be implemented, then the Foreign Ministry could play its role to negotiate with the Singaporean government,” he said in a statement today.

He said the decision to allow the implementation of DCA need discussion and agreement from all related parties as it is closely linked to the question of national safety and health.

Hishammuddin said his ministry had also submitted the proposal of the Johor government that the quarantine period for Malaysians who wanted to return home which is not under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) category, need only seven days at quarantine centres or their respective homes.

“The Foreign Ministry has forwarded the proposal to MOH for feedback and consideration.

“Once again, I wish to stress that the Foreign Ministry is not the party to decided on the question of quarantine,” he said.

On Tuesday, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad called for a special standard operating procedure (SOP) from the federal government for the third opening scheme, DCA after Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) and the PCA with Singapore.

Hasni said the third opening scheme is very important to facilitate further movement of Malaysians who are still in Singapore since the start of the border closure between Malaysia and Singapore eight months ago. — Bernama