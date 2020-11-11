No moratorium on rental for Penang public housing schemes, says exco

Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at Komtar in George Town November 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 11 — There will not be any moratorium on rental payment for those who are renting public housing units in Penang, said state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo.

He said a moratorium cannot be given across the board to all tenants renting public housing units, but those facing issues can apply individually.

“Those who really can’t afford to pay, they can come to our committee and apply, we will consider on a case by case basis and assist those who really need it,” the local government, housing and town and country planning committee chairman said.

He said the special committee, under the state government, looks at the non-payment of rentals at all public housing schemes in the state including those under both city councils and the state.

The committee, formed in 2015, evaluates each case and looks at how to help those who were having difficulties in paying their rent.

“There are various packages that can be offered to those who really can’t afford to pay, such as installment schemes,” he said.

However, he said there are also cases where the tenants abuse the system and refused to pay the monthly rental of RM120.

“Some of them have big cars, some have TVs that are bigger than mine or the chief minister’s and yet, they don’t pay the RM120 monthly rental,” he said.

He said the state has a long waiting list for these public housing units so there is a need for balance to ensure that only those deserving of these units are allotted it.

“When there are arrears by tenants, action will be taken but the special committee will evaluate and assist those who genuinely face difficulties in paying their rent,” he said.