Jelutong MP escorted from Dewan Rakyat after shouting match erupts over Bintulu MP’s ‘insulting’ remarks about Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — DAP’s Jelutong MP RSN Rayer was booted out of the Dewan Rakyat today after refusing to take his seat as ordered by Deputy Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

Azalina had asked Rayer to take his seat as she wanted to make a ruling on remarks made by Progressive Democratic Party’s (PDP) Bintulu MP Datuk Tiong King Sing about the Health director-general purportedly “being afraid of dying” (takut mati).

“How am I going to make a ruling if you are standing up? Sit down! Jelutong, sit down!” Azalina said repeatedly, as she urged Rayer to take his seat before continuing with her ruling on Tiong’s remarks made in the Dewan Rakyat today.

However, after her multiple requests went unheeded, Azalina ordered the sergeant-of-arms to escort Rayer from Parliament.

“Keluar, keluar (Get out, get out) Jelutong,” she said, as MPs chimed in and echoed her calls.

Rayer was reacting to Tiong’s remarks asking for Azalina to make a ruling to get the Bintulu MP to retract his remarks, triggering a shouting match among MPs from both sides of the floor.

Tiong, while debating the Budget 2021 Bill, had claimed that Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah hardly visited his constituency during the Covid-19 period. He then wondered aloud if the latter feared death and if that was the reason for his absence.

