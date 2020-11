Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the agreement is set to be signed on November 15. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) participating countries have concluded negotiations on the world’s largest free-trade agreement, paving the way for the signing on November 15.

The agreement is set to be signed on November 15, said Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali. — Bernama