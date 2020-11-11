Air Selangor: Odour pollution cleared, all affected areas to have water supply by Friday

Residents fill their containers at a water point in Keramat AU2 following the latest water disruption November 11, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The four water treatment plants forced to close due to odour pollution are all operational again and supply to affected areas is being restored, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said today.

Air Selangor said the SSP 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang plants all resumed operations this morning after it was confirmed that the odour pollution has been cleared.

“Water supply was also distributed earlier than planned at 1:45pm today, following a smooth flow of clean water in the distribution system. The recovery plan is divided into two groups.

“The first group consisting of 599 areas is expected to be fully recovered at 3:00pm tomorrow, 12 November 2020. The second group consisting of 680 areas will be fully recovered at 3:00pm, 13 November 2020,” Air Selangor said in a statement.

Air Selangor assured consumers that the Health Ministry had verified that supplied water was safe for consumption.



Water tankers will still be dispatched to areas that were still without supply, it said.



Yesterday, the Selangor Water Management Authority (Luas) announced that operations at the SSP 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants had been suspended at about 12.20pm due to excessive odour pollution.



Luas said it traced the pollution to an Indah Water Konsortium facility in Rawang but the latter said the pollution was due to illegal dumping of chemicals into its sewerage system.



Earlier today, police said they discovered 40 barrels of chemicals at a shoplot in Rawang that they suspected were being prepared to be dumped illegally into the sewage system.



They also arrested four people on suspicion of dumping the chemicals illegally.