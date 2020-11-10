Putrajaya reminds Deepavali celebrants of two-per-car rule in CMCO zones

Police conduct a road block at the Jepalang Toll as the conditional movement control order is reimposed in Perak following a spike in Covid-19 cases November 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Authorities were still limiting cars to two occupants each notwithstanding permission for gatherings of up to 20 for Deepavali celebrations, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified today.

He said this remained the standard operating procedure for areas under a conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Hindus in Malaysia will celebrate Deepavali this Saturday.

“On vehicles, we still apply the same SOP from previous announcements,” the senior minister said in his daily press briefing.

MORE TO COME