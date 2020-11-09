RM2.584b allocation for Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to benefit target groups, says minister

Datuk Seri Rina Harun said the budget would also benefit childcare centre operators, those below the income poverty line (PGK), as well as non-governmental organisations (NGO) for them to continue their activities, thus contributing to the country’s development. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, Nov 9 — The RM2.584 billion allocation for the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) in the 2021 Budget will benefit target groups, namely the disabled, senior citizens, children and women.

The amount, comprising RM2.458 billion for operational expenditure and RM126 million for development, sees a 4.5 per cent increase over last year’s allocation.

Rina said she was also grateful for the increase in monthly aid, involving an allocation of RM2.2 billion and benefiting 400,000 recipients comprising the disabled, senior citizens, chronic-disease patients, and children from poor families and their guardians.

“The disabled are not excluded from receiving major benefits from the budget, especially in terms of care to employment opportunities, and the group will also gain from the unlimited travel pass,” she added.

Rina also said that KPWKM would establish strategic cooperation with the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry in boosting women’s entrepreneurship culture and capability, and urged women entrepreneurs to grab the chance of getting the special microcredit financing, Ar-Rahnu Biznita and BizMe. — Bernama