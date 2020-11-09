NADMA prepares SOPs for managing floods, says minister

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spoke at a press conference on the development of the RMCP at Wisma Pertahanan, Ministry of Defence, November 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9 — The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has come up with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as preparation to manage possible floods.

Senior Minster (Securtiy Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the SOPs involve guidelines on evacuation of victims, managing victims at temporary relief centres (PPS) and post-flood operation.

“NADMA has previously presented the SOPs for managing disasters during Covid-19 as preparation to face the upcoming monsoon season especially in east coast states.

“The SOPs may be different from the usual...according to the normal SOPs, there is no physical distancing at PPS but this time around we will increase the number of relief centres and ensure all Covid-19 SOPs are complied with,” he said.

Speaking during a press conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) here today, he said if PPS must be opened in areas placed under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), the authorities must ensure that all the centres adhere to the prescribed SOPs.

“Each PPS must also be equipped with a MySejahtera QR Code and every officer and flood victim must use the application, relief centres must also be disinfected before receiving flood victims.

“Adequate equipment including face masks, hand sanitisers, thermometers must also be provided and all enclosed areas should be left open to allow ventilation and removal of contaminated particles,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said each victim evacuated to PPS must be screened and provided with face masks which must be worn at all times.

“Symptomatic flood victims will be referred to health clinics and if tested negative, they will be isolated in a special area and the isolation period is subject to instructions issued by the Health Ministry.

He said food would no longer be prepared through gotong-royong but victims at PPS would be given packed meals.

Non-governmental organisations that wish to provide assistance to flood victims must inform the respective district disaster management centre to facilitate coordination efforts, he added.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said 717 individuals were detained yesterday for not adhering to SOPs under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“Of the total, 63 were nabbed for attempting to travel interstate or inter-district without permission, failing to observe physical distancing (205), not wearing face masks (118), taking part in activities at entertainment centres (103), failing to provide equipment for registering customers (73), travelling with more than two persons in a vehicle (37) and other offences (eight),” he said.

He said a total of 704 individuals were compounded, 11 remanded and two released on bail.

Ismail Sabri said as of Nov 5, the Immmigration Department had deported 31,282 illegal immigrants back to their home countries.

He said they comprised 14,072 Indonesians as well as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh (4,551), Myanmar (2,898), Thailand (2,200), India (2,189), China (1,856), Pakistan (1,230), Vietnam (647), Nepal (397), Filipina (298) and other countries (944).

He also urged members of the public with information on intrusion by migrants and cross-border criminal activities to contact the National Task Force hotline at 011-6251 1223. — Bernama