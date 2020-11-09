Covid-19: Police escort home woman with pink wristband after spotted at hypermarket in Melaka

Melaka Tengah district police chief, ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said acting on a complaint from the security guard at the hypermarket about 6.45pm, a police team rushed and found the woman with a male relative at the hypermarket. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri MELAKA, Nov 9 — Police escorted home a 33-year-old woman wearing a pink wristband after she violated the quarantine order under the Covid-19 recovery movement control order (RMCO) by buying basic items for Deepavali at a hypermarket in Batu Berendam, here, yesterday.

“The security guard had earlier asked the woman to remove her green, long-sleeved jacket and he spotted the pink band on her right wrist. She was immediately asked to leave the premises and wait in front of the security guard’s office.

“After having her personal details taken, the woman was instructed to go home to continue with her quarantine. She was escorted by the police team to ensure that she arrived home,” he said in a statement here today.

Afzanizar said that upon checking, the Health Ministry confirmed that the woman on home quarantine is a person under surveillance (PUS)v and her quarantine is to end this Thursday.

“The woman has not been arrested as she will surrender at the police station after her quarantine period ends and tested negative for Covid-19. No statement was recorded from the woman.

“The investigation is ongoing under Section 270 of the Penal Code and Section 22B of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988,” he added.

A total of 327 positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Melaka up to yesterday, with a new cluster detected, Berendam Cluster, linked to cases in Alor Gajah and Melaka Tengah. — Bernama