CMCO: Authorities detain 519 individuals for non-compliance, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob attends a press conference in Putrajaya May 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Many continue to defy government directives despite the country having entered the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob said.

The 519 individuals detained yesterday for disobeying the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was a clear example of this, he said.

Not practising physical distancing made up the bulk of offences, with 209 detained, while another 126 individuals were caught not wearing face masks, he said, adding that a further 67 failed to prepare registration facilities for their customers

“Other offences were operating beyond permitted hours (23), entertainment centre activities (nine) and other types of offences (88),” he said in a statement on the recovery movement control order (RMCO) today.

Of those detained, 511 were slapped with compound notices, four were remanded while the rest were released on bail, he said.

Also, 298 Op Benteng roadblocks were mounted involving the police, the Armed Forces and the Malaysian Border Security Agency (AKSEM), Ismail Sabri said.

Meanwhile, from July 24 until yesterday, 62,490 individuals returned home from abroad and were placed in 67 hotels and 20 other premises, including public training institutes and private learning institutions, he said.

Of those, 9,315 are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 384 were sent to hospitals for treatment while 52,791 individuals have been discharged, he added.

Checks by Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Enforcement teams showed that essential goods were sufficient nationwide and easily available, he said. — Bernama