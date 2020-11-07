Ismail Sabri: Cops arrest 407 individuals for violating RMCO regulations

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a press conference at Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, August 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 — Police have arrested 407 individuals for breaking the recovery movement control order (RMCO) rules yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail said that of those arrested, 403 individuals were issued with compounds while four others were remanded to assist with further investigations.

“Among the offenses were failure to wear a mask (148), failure to observe physical distancing (99), businesses failing to record patron details (97), business premise open after designated hours (nine), entertainment activities (seven), private parties (seven) and others (70),” he said in a press conference today.

He added that security personnel from Ops Benteng arrested 15 undocumented migrants, one skipper and one smuggler yesterday.

Ismail also announced the expiry of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Taman Semarak and PPR Balung in Tawau tomorrow, as well as the the implementation of EMCO in SABK Maahad Al-Yahyawiah, Padang Rengas, Perak starting tomorrow (November 8) until November 21.

