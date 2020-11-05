Kelantan postpones assessment hike for 2021

KOTA BARU, Nov 5 ― The Kelantan government today decided to postpone the increase in assessment for premises for 2021, said state Local Government, Health and Housing Committee chairman Dr Izani Husin.

He said in a statement that the postponement involved the Kota Bharu Islamic City Municipal Council (MPKB-BRI) area covering Section 1 to Section 28.

“With regard to this, the notice to amend the list of valuation under Section 144 of the Local Government Act 1976 which aims to impose a hike in assessment for 2021 should be ignored.

“For the year 2021 also, owners of premises in areas under the MPKB-BRI administration only need to pay the current rate of assessment,” he said. ― Bernama