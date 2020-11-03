Two company directors charged with releasing hazardous materials into Sungai Gong in Selangor

Chai Kin Sang (fourth left) and his son, Chai Wern Teik (second right), are led to the Selayang Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur November 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Two directors of a company that sells and repair construction machinery were charged in the Selayang Sessions Court here today with two counts of committing mischief by disposing and releasing waste containing hazardous materials into Sungai Gong, Rawang.

Chai Kin Sang, 62, and his son, Chai Wern Teik, 31, pleaded not guilty to both the charges which were read out before judge Maziah Joary Mohd Tajudin.

On the first count, the two men were alleged to have committed mischief by causing waste products containing hazardous materials from the premises of FG Autoparts Sdn Bhd to be disposed of into a waterway that would flow into Sungai Gong despite knowing that it would cause water shortage for human consumption.

They were charged with committing the offence at the company premises in Batu Arang, Rawang near here, between October 17 and 19.

The charge, framed under Section 430 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 30 years, or fine, or both, if found guilty.

On the second count, they were jointly charged with releasing waste containing hazardous material from a similar workshop into a waterway that would flow into the same river without a license, at the same place and time.

It was framed under Section 25 (1) of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 which provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed both the accused to be released on bail of RM400,000 with one surety and to report themselves at the nearest police station once a month.

They were also ordered to surrender their passports to the court and not to intimidate witnesses in the case.

The court also set Dec 16 for mention and submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad prosecuted, while both the accused were represented by lawyer Muhammad Nor Izzat Nordin. — Bernama