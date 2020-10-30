Covid-19: RM2.5m approved for Sarawak General Hospital to acquire 10 ICU beds, equipment

Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the state Health Department has reassured that SGH has three months supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) based on the maximum single-day usage during the department's Covid-19 experience. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Oct 30 — The Ministry of Health has approved a sum of RM2.5 million for the immediate acquisition of 10 additional intensive care unit (ICU) beds and other related equipment for the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) — a Covid-19 designated hospital for the southern region of the state.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the funds were acquired after much lobbying.

“We wish our Petra Jaya Hospital project was not terminated at the end of 2018 by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government as otherwise, we would not be under so much pressure for ICU beds,” Dr Sim said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

He said the state Health Department has reassured that SGH has three months supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) based on the maximum single-day usage during the department's Covid-19 experience.

“Of course, we still need to be prudent and usage must be based on well-established criteria (risk-stratified),” Dr Sim, who is also the state Disaster Management Committee's (SDMC) advisor on infectious diseases, said.

Dr Sim, who was given a briefing at the SGH yesterday, thanked all the SGH's frontliners for their service, dedication and passion in fighting Covid-19.

“We had flattened the previous waves, and we shall flatten the current wave. Together we shall come through this stronger,” he added.