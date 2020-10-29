IRB reopens counter services, offices at Menara Hasil Bangi, Shah Alam and Selangor UTC

General view of the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia building located at Jalan Duta in Kuala Lumpur April 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Several offices and service counters of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in Selangor will be reopened but with limited operating hours starting tomorrow throughout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the IRB’s statement today, among the counters to be reopened are the local service counter and the stamp office at its Shah Alam branch from 8am until 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Apart from that, all IRB counters at the Selangor Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) will open from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday and from 9am to 1.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, starting Monday, all IRB offices at Menara Hasil Bangi will reopen and the local counter service and forms submission counters will operate from 8am to 1pm, Monday to Friday.

The reopening also involves the operations of its Hasil Care Line from 9am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.

The public can visit the IRB's official portal at www.hasil.gov.my for more information and any inquiries and feedback can be forwarded through the Hasil Care Line (HCL) at 03-8911 1000 or 603-8911 1100 (overseas) and HASiL Live Chat.

IRB can also be contacted via its feedback form at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/. — Bernama