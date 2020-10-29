Heed Agong's call and hash out, negotiate Budget 2021 with Opposition prior to tabling, Pakatan tells Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin while attending the 2021 Budget Briefing via video conferencing at his office in Putrajaya October 27, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) has urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today to discuss the contents of Budget 2021 before tabling it in Dewan Rakyat, following the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s call for MPs to back it.

PH said it agrees with the Agong’s remark calling for a prior negotiation with Opposition MPs, which it said is needed in order to ensure that the budget will fulfil the objectives decreed by the Agong.

“The prime minister should hold urgent talks and discussions with the Opposition regarding the contents of Budget 2021 so we can negotiate terms before bringing it to Parliament,” the pact said.

The joint statement was co-signed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, and was issued following its presidential council meeting this afternoon.

