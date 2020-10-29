Bukit Aman detains six cops for extortion in Serdang

Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said the six were nabbed by a police team from the Bukit Aman Integrity and Compliance Department. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Six police personnel were detained for allegedly extorting members of the public around Serdang, yesterday.

This matter was confirmed by Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin when contacted by Bernama.

Without elaborating further, he said they were nabbed by a police team from the Bukit Aman Integrity and Compliance Department (JIPS)

“Yes, I confirm they were arrested yesterday by JIPS for further investigations,” he said briefly.

Meanwhile, Serdang district police chief ACP Razali Abu Samah said the case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code for extortion.

He said a detailed investigation was currently underway and all the personnel involved were temporarily placed in the Administration Unit and were not allowed to be on field duty.

“I will not compromise when any of my personnel under IPD Serdang carry out such activities (extortion),” he said.

Razali said he will focus on cleaning up the image of IPD Serdang and restore the people’s trust towards the police.

“I do not want people thinking that we (police) do not take action against our men when they commit crimes,” he said. — Bernama