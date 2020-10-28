MB says four potential causes of water pollution detected in Selangor

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the state government had recently increased the number of enforcement officers and personnel to monitor river basins in the state to avoid contamination from recurring and they would be equipped with drones from this Sunday. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Oct 28 — Four incidents which could potentially cause water pollution were detected in Selangor over the past week but were addressed immediately, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the latest incident took place yesterday, in which an oil spill was detected in a river in Kampung Baru Balakong but probes by the relevant agencies found that it did not come from any factory or workshop around the area.

“Three days ago, we detected the same type of pollution in Sungai Kundang, Rawang. I’m concerned that this was purposely done but I have no proof.

“I urge all parties including those who were negligent, please this could affect millions of residents due to disrupted water supply,” he told reporters after handing out jet skis and electric bikes to Selangor police, here, today.

Amirudin said the state government had recently increased the number of enforcement officers and personnel to monitor river basins in the state to avoid contamination from recurring and they would be equipped with drones from this Sunday.

Earlier, Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (Luas) in a statement said it received a complaint from members of the public at about 6pm yesterday on a pollution incident in Kampung Baru Balakong and the investigation found that it was caused by used engine oil being dumped at the location.

The statement said the water would enter Sungai Balak and Sungai Langat but Luas had placed oil pads and oil booms at the scene to prevent the oil from flowing into the rivers.

It added that the investigation also found that the affected location was a stagnant water area and it was suspected that the oil dumping was done by a third party.

Meanwhile, Selangor police have opened an investigation paper on the incident following a report lodged by the state Department of Environment. — Bernama