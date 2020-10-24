IRB: Deadline for some income tax returns remains

Taxpayers who are unable to pay within the stipulated period following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order or Targeted Movement Control Order can apply for additional time. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — The deadline for the submission of income tax return forms (BNCP) for the assessment years of 2019 and 2020 for companies, cooperative societies, limited liability partnerships, trust bodies and petroleum, remains as stipulated in the Return Form Filing Programme for the year 2020 (Amendment 3/2020).

According to the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (IRB), the Return Form Filing Programme, which was updated on April 28, took into account the effects of Covid-19 transmission where an additional two and three months were automatically given to eligible taxpayers.

However, taxpayers who are unable to do so within the stipulated period following the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order or Targeted Movement Control Order can apply for additional time.

The application should be made in writing and addressed directly to the IRB branch that handles their tax files, said IRB in a statement today.

“Every application received will be scrutinised based on the merits of the case and the results of the application will be informed to the applicant,” the statement said.

Any inquiries and related feedback can be submitted to the IRB through the Care Line at 03-8911 1000/ 603-8911 1100 (Overseas); HASiL Live Chat and feedback form on the LHDNM official portal. — Bernama