Five detainees escape from Pekan Nanas deportation centre in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 24 — Five individuals believed to be illegal immigrants have escaped from the Pekan Nanas Immigration Detention Centre last Saturday (Oct 17).

It was understood that all the detainees were linked to immigration cases and were in the process of being deported.

Johor police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, when contacted, confirmed that police received a report on the matter at the Simpang Renggam police station on the same day.

Bernama’s attempt to contact the Johor Immigration Department for confirmation and further details on the case failed. — Bernama