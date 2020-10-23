PM Muhyiddin chairs special Cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin arrives at the Perdana Putra building in Putrajaya October 23, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 23 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today chaired a special meeting with his Cabinet at Perdana Putra here, believed to discuss current issues.

Muhyiddin’s vehicle was seen entering the Perdana Putra compound at about 8.57 am. The meeting was scheduled for 9.30 am.

Several vehicles carrying Cabinet ministers were also seen entering Perdana Putra, and before entering the compound of the building, they were required to undergo a temperature check.

Among those who were seen entering the building this morning were Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein, Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man as well as Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The vehicle carrying Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang was also seen entering Perdana Putra at about 9am.

Reporters have gathered at the entrance of Perdana Putra following speculation on a Cabinet reshuffle. — Bernama