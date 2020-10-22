Bukit Aman announces transfer of three senior police officers

Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit head, Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman is among three senior Royal Malaysia Police officers involved in a transfer effective November 23. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — Bukit Aman Classified Criminal Investigation Unit head, Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman is among three senior Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers involved in a transfer effective November 23.

PDRM Corporate Communications head, Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement said Mohd Fazley would be appointed as Nilai district police chief in Negri Sembilan.

Mohd Fazley would be replacing Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar who would be transferred as Supt of Kuala Lumpur Police College Centre for Science, Disaster and Crisis Management Study.

The other transfer will see Aseanapol Permanent Secretariat Supt in Bukit Aman Inspector-General of Police Office Secretariat, Supt Hoo Chang Hook becoming Jempol district police chief in Negri Sembilan. — Bernama