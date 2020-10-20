Covid-19 forces closure of fifth school in Perak

The closure of SMK Raja Lope Nor Rashid brings to five the number of schools in Perak that have been closed due to Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Oct 20 — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Raja Lope Nor Rashid in Tanjung Piandang, Parit Buntar, will be closed for seven days beginning today because of a Covid-19 case at the school, said Perak Education Director Mohd Suhaimi Mohamed Ali.

He said the school will reopen on October 27.

“The closure is to enable cleaning and disinfection to be carried out by the Ministry of Health,” he said in the notice on the closure of the school uploaded onto the official Facebook account of the Perak Education Department.

The closure of SMK Raja Lope Nor Rashid brings to five the number of schools in Perak that have been closed due to Covid-19.

The four other schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lekir Batu 8 in Sitiawan, Manjung, (which was closed on October 14), SK Tanah Kebun in Parit Buntar and SK Klebang Jaya as well as SMK Aminuddin Baki, Chemor, both here (which were closed yesterday). — Bernama