Cook claims trial to raping grandmother in Selangor

A fast food restaurant cook was charged at the Sessions Court here today with raping a 57-year-old grandmother who was his neighbour at an apartment building in Semenyih last week. — Reuters pic

KAJANG, Oct 20 — A fast food restaurant cook was charged at the Sessions Court here today with raping a 57-year-old grandmother who was his neighbour at an apartment building in Semenyih, last week.

However, the 29-year-old man pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali.

The man allegedly committed the offence at a unit in an apartment in Semenyih, between 2 pm and 2.40pm, on October 15.

The charge under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code provides a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction

Mohd Kafli allowed the accused RM8,000 bail with one surety with the additional conditions that the accused must not disturb the victim and report to the police station once a month until disposal of the case.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhana Sahat appeared for the prosecution.

The court fixed December 15 for re-mention. — Bernama