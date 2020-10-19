Highway auxiliary cop held for selling stalled vehicle in Gombak

Gombak District Police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 29-year-old suspect was arrested at a traffic dispersal company in Petaling Jaya at about 11.30pm to assist in investigations. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GOMBAK, Oct 19 — A highway auxiliary policeman was detained last Thursday for allegedly towing and selling a Proton Iswara Aeroback belonging to another individual that had stalled and was parked in front of a surau in Batu Caves.

Gombak District Police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe said the 29-year-old suspect was arrested at a traffic dispersal company in Petaling Jaya at about 11.30pm to assist in investigations.

“The victim realised that his stalled car had gone missing before lodging a police report on the same day the suspect was arrested,” he told a media conference here today.

Investigations revealed that the suspect was believed to have colluded with the owner of a scrap metal shop, where he sold the car for RM500, and the suspect is also believed to receive RM100 for every car he towed to the shop.

Following the suspect’s arrest, the police raided at a scrap metal premises in Jalan Sungai Tua, Batu Caves and detained an individual believed to be his accomplice.

Two local men, aged 29 and 45, were also detained around Gombak to assist in investigations.

All the suspects have been remanded for six days until tomorrow and the case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft. — Bernama