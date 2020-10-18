Four new Covid-19 clusters detected, including new prison cluster in Sabah

He also said the third cluster — which spans Petaling, Kuala Langat and Klang in Selangor — dubbed the Auto cluster, involved a symptomatic index patient who underwent screening and tested positive on October 15 that has since been admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — A total of four new Covid-19 clusters have emerged, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah confirmed today.

Dubbed the Bah Layangan cluster, Dr Noor Hisham said the first cluster — located in the Federal Territory of Labuan, and Rembau, Negri Sembilan — involved a symptomatic index patient who had tested positive on October 10 that has since been admitted to Labuan Hospital.

“Close contact screening subsequently identified 12 more positive cases from a screening of 142 people.

“As of today, 13 positive cases have been reported while 67 have tested negative so far and 62 awaiting their results,” he said.

In Penang, the Alma cluster — located in Seberang Perai Selatan and Seberang Perai Tengah — involved a symptomatic index patient who had tested positive on October 14 and subsequently admitted to Penang Hospital.

“Close contact screenings subsequently identified six more positive cases.

“As of today, seven positive cases have been reported while 43 have tested negative so far and 133 awaiting their results,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He also said the third cluster — which spans Petaling, Kuala Langat and Klang in Selangor — dubbed the Auto cluster, involved a symptomatic index patient who underwent screening and tested positive on October 15 that has since been admitted to Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“Close contact screenings subsequently identified eight more positive cases.

“As of today, nine positive cases have been reported and the cause of infection under investigation,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Adding on to Sabah’s ongoing list of active clusters is the newly identified Penjara Kepayan cluster with the index patient testing positive for Covid-19 following their admittance to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kota Kinabalu on October 14.

“Close contact screenings subsequently identified 48 more positive cases from a screening of 170 people.

“As of today, 49 positive cases have been reported while 121 have tested negative so far,” he said.