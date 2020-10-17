Sarawak DCM: 2021 State Budget to be pro-development

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas says Sarawakians can expect a pro-development 2021 State Budget when tabled at the State Legislative Assembly sitting next month. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

SERIAN, Oct 17 ― Sarawakians can expect a pro-development 2021 State Budget when tabled at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting next month, says Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“It (2021 State Budget) is going to be a pro-development one,” Uggah told reporters yesterday after he officiated at the closing of Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) for Kedup area at Kampung Bunan Gega.

Uggah, who is also Second Finance Minister, however did not go into details regarding the budget which was discussed during the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

“No, I swore to the Cabinet to keep the Budget secret (until it is tabled),” said Uggah.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is Finance Minister, will present the 2021 State Budget when tabling the Supply (2021) Bill in the coming DUN sitting slated from this November 9 until 18.

On another matter, Uggah, who is also Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, in his speech called on Sarawakians to continue supporting Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government under Abang Johari.

He said the chief minister since taking the helm of the government in 2017 has proven to be capable of steering the state to greater development.

“We ought to give the chief minister and GPS the mandate to continue developing the state to become a developed state by 2030,” he said.

He also said Sarawak government is serious in making the state a nett food exporter by 2030, and has allocated funds and implemented programmes to realise this target.

Also present at the event were Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben, Serian Resident Tuah Suni, community leaders and heads of departments. ― Borneo Post