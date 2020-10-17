Agong extends condolences to Abdul Aziz Shamsuddin’s family

Former Minister of Rural and Regional Development Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Shamsuddin, who suffered from a heart ailment, breathed his last at the Ara Damansara Medical Centre, Selangor, at 11.52pm yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today extended his condolences to the family of former Minister of Rural and Regional Development Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Shamsuddin who died last night.

In a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, His Majesty also expressed sadness over the passing of Abdul Aziz and hoped that the family would be patient and strong in the face of adversity.

“His deeds and contributions to the people and the country are very much appreciated. May Allah bless his soul and place him among the righteous and the pious,” His Majesty said.

He was 82.

Abdul Aziz’s political career began when he joined Umno in Port Klang in 1969 before he was elected as Perak Umno deputy chairman and the party’s Supreme Council member.

He was Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Private Secretary from 1981 to 1999, and the Shah Alam Member of Parliament from 2004 to 2008, the same years he held the post of Rural and Regional Development Minister. — Bernama