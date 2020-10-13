Water supply disruption in Tampin, Jempol, Seremban on Oct 20

SEREMBAN, Oct 13 — Some areas in Tampin, Jempol and Seremban will experience temporary water supply disruption for a day from 8 am on Oct 20 to 8 am the following day.

Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan Sdn Bhd (SAINS) Head of Public Relations Division Norzita Ismail in a statement here today said the disruption was due to scheduled maintenance work on Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) building and electrical equipment at Gemas Baru Water Treatment Plant (LRA), Tampin as well as pipe works at Temiang River Bridge, Seremban.

In Tampin, the water disruption would involve the entire area of Kem Sirajuddin, Dataran Satria, Felda Bukit Jalor, Taman Pinggiran Felda, Pekan Air Kuning and Parit Buluh, Taman Semarak, Taman Sri Air Kuning, Taman Air Kuning, Kampung Baru Air Kuning, Air Kuning Selatan, Kampung Mantai, Jalan Gemas, Jalan Mahkamah, Taman Molek, Rumah Rakyat Gemas, Taman Desa Permai Gemas and Taman Gemas Jaya.

Also affected are Taman Sahabat, Taman Sentosa, Taman Gemas Setia, Taman Desa Bakti, Rumah Murah Gemas, Taman Damai Gemas, Kampung Sri Gemas, Taman Armani, Jalan Tok Sulong, Kampung Melayu Bukit Masjid, New Village Gemas, Pekan Gemas, Taman Gemas Indah, KTM Gemas, Taman Sungai Gemas, Kampung Ladang Gemas, Kampung Bangkahulu, Kampung Ulu Ladang, Kampung Londah, Taman Halacara Baru, Taman Pasir Besar, Kampung Pasir Besar, Kilang Pasir Besar, Kilang Getah Pasir Besar, MRSM Sungai Dua, Kampung Paya Lebar, Kampung Tiong, Pusat Perniagaan Seri Mutiara, Taman Sri Mutiara, Pusat Perdagangan Mewah, Klinik Kesihatan Gemas, Taman Pahlawan, Taman Satria, Taman Molek and the Huat Lai chicken processing factory in Air Kuning.

For Jempol district, it involves some areas in the Felda Palong 2 to 16 while in Seremban, the entire area of Templer, Lobak, Jalan Temiang and parts of Seremban town will be affected.

Norzita said water supply is expected to be restored in stages after works are completed and consumers who need assistance can contact SCIENCE at the toll-free line 1-800-88-6982. — Bernama