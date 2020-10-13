MMEA: Oil spill detected in Tanjung Tuan waters up to Teluk Kemang in N. Sembilan

Its director, Maritime Captain Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said the incident was detected by a Maritime patrol boat while patrolling the waters of Tanjung Tuan at about 11am yesterday. — Bernama pic

ALOR GAJAH, Oct 13 — Contamination of seawater due to an oil spill was detected about three nautical miles off Tanjung Tuan here up to Teluk Kemang, Negri Sembilan, yesterday, according to the Melaka and Negri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA).

Its director, Maritime Captain Haris Fadzillah Abdullah said the incident was detected by a Maritime patrol boat while patrolling the waters of Tanjung Tuan at about 11am yesterday.

“The oil spill was detected in the waters of Tanjung Tuan about 1.3 nautical miles towards Pulau Perjudi and initial investigations found that the contamination was up to the waters of Teluk Kemang.

“However, it did not appear that ships were dumping oil into the sea according to monitoring and patrolling by Maritime personnel around the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the Melaka Department of Environment (DOE), Negri Sembilan DOE and Teluk Kemang Fire Station had been informed of the incident, besides taking of the oil spill samples and cleaning up works being carried out.

Commenting further, Haris Fadzillah said they have yet to confirm whether it was ships or other parties involved in the pollution and further investigations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, he said monitoring, patrolling and enforcement operations to combat and prevent cross-border criminal activities in the waters of Melaka and Negri Sembilan would continue to be enhanced from time to time.

The public could channel any criminal activities and emergencies at sea to the Maritime Operations Centre at 06-3876730 or 999 which operates 24 hours, he added. — Bernama