Selangor MB says taken aback by CMCO, sends proposal to NSC for reconsideration

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari said the state government considers several districts including Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor to be green and yellow zone, where the spread of Covid-19 is under control. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said he was surprised about Putrajaya’s sudden decision to implement a statewide conditional movement control order (CMCO) in the state where only several districts are significantly affected by Covid-19.

Amirudin said the State Security Council meeting earlier today indicated that only Klang, Gombak, Hulu Langat and parts of Petaling had recorded worrying numbers of cases.

“It should be noted that in today’s meeting there was a consensus that several proposals are being considered to be forwarded to the National Security Council (NSC) for their consideration,” he said in a statement.

Amirudin said the state government considers several districts including Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor to be green and yellow zone, where the spread of Covid-19 is under control.

“Therefore, the state government will send feedback proposals to the NSC for reconsideration.

“We hope all parties are prepared for this change, so that we can control Covid-19’s spread together successfully,” he said.

Today’s meeting involved the Selangor Health Department, the police, the Armed Forces, and several other agencies, with a focus on implementing the CMCO in Petaling district.

Earlier today, the federal government had reimposed the CMCO in Selangor, the Federal Territories of KL and Putrajaya, and Sabah, for two weeks starting on midnight of October 14.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision to reimpose the CMCO in Selangor was after obtaining recommendations from the Health Ministry following the rise in positive Covid-19 cases reported in several localities such as Klang, Petaling and Gombak.