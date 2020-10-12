Selangor MACC tracing man to assist investigations

MACC in a statement informed that the 29-year-old’s last known address was at B-1-1 Taman Mewah Indah, 43000, Kajang, Selangor. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The Selangor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is tracing a local man, Mohd Shahridhuan Zohir, to assist with investigations into a case.

MACC in a statement informed that the 29-year-old’s last known address was at B-1-1 Taman Mewah Indah, 43000, Kajang, Selangor.

Those who know or have information about Mohd Shahridhuan are urged to contact the Investigating Officer, Assistant Superintendent Suriawani Abdul Rahim at 012-2829881 or 03-55256500; or email to [email protected] — Bernama